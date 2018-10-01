'Miracle' forest baby: Montana man cries at arraignment, says he left infant because it was 'very heavy'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The man accused of leaving a 5-month-old baby in a Montana forest reportedly broke down crying when he heard allegations against him in court on Tuesday — two days after a search team discovered the infant buried under a pile of sticks and debris.

From his jail cell, Francis Carlton Crowley, 32, appeared via videoconference in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday on charges of assault on a minor and criminal endangerment, according to the Associated Press.

As the judge and prosecutor read the allegations, Crowley doubled over and fell to the floor, the AP reported. He twice exclaimed that he loves the boy and pleaded with the judge not to take him away.

A 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods on July 8, 2018. Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP

Crowley did not enter a plea. His relationship to the child — and the identity of the boy's mother — were still not clear.

He told investigators he had been in a car crash and left the baby behind because the child was "very heavy," prosecutors said in an affidavit obtained by NBC News.

The baby, who was left alone for at least seven hours, was discovered in the middle of the night on Sunday, officials in Missoula have said. He was in good condition, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.