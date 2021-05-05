'A miracle': New York 3-year-old survives five-story fall out of window

Surveillance video captured the horrifying moments after a toddler fell five floors onto the sidewalk below in New York City Monday.

The video first shows an awning shake as the 3-year-old hits it on his way down. After he lands on the ground, he attempts to get up and stumbles, according to footage obtained by NBC New York.

A woman finds him sitting on the sidewalk, takes out her cellphone and gazes up before more people surround the boy and offer assistance, the video shows.

NBC New York reported that the Bronx toddler, named Jose, has Down syndrome and was home with his mother, sister and aunt when he fell out of the window. The said they lost track of him and he removed a piece of cardboard in the window that was being used with an air conditioner.

The building's superintendent told the news station that a window guard was originally on the window but it had been removed to put the air conditioner in. He said it has since been replaced.

Jose's mother assumed he had died when she realized what had happened, and was too scared to go downstairs, but his aunt ran down.

"He was just looking at us in surprise. He wasn't crying. Just seemed scared as if wondering what was happening," the aunt told NBC New York in Spanish.

The New York City Police Department said the incident is being classified as an accident and no charges will be filed.

Jose suffered only a broken femur, but will have to stay in the hospital for a month to make sure he heals properly.

"It's kind of hard to look at something like that happening," said Hector Nazario, whose tax prep office awning broke the child's fall. "But you know, it's a miracle the child is still alive, and it could have been worse."