Miss USA Noelia Voigt resigns, cites her mental health while relinquishing crown

Miss USA Noelia Voigt announced Monday she is relinquishing her crown to prioritize her mental health.

Voigt, 24, who captured the Miss USA crown in September, posted on Instagram that she is resigning.

“In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health. As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves,” she wrote.

“My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe," Voigt said. "Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023.”

The Miss USA Pageant said in a statement to NBC News that it respect's Voigt's decision and has accepted her resignation.

“We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties," the organization said Monday. "The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time."

The group said it is reviewing plans for "the transition of responsibilities to a successor" and will make an announcement soon.

Voigt wrote she was grateful for having the platform to speak on social issues such as anti-bullying, dating violence, immigration rights and reforms and her heritage as the first Venezuelan-American woman to hold the crown as Miss USA.

“Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on. Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that over the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be," Voigt said.

She added that she is ready for whatever the future brings.

“Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain.”

Before taking the Miss USA title, she was crowned Miss Alabama Collegiate in 2020, the TODAY show reported. After that victory, she won first runner-up at Miss Alabama USA for two consecutive years, in 2022 and 2023, according to the TODAY show.

In November, she represented the United States at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador.