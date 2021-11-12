Missing 14-year-old New Jersey girl Jashyah Moore is found safe

A 14-year-old New Jersey girl who went missing almost a month ago was found safe in New York City, officials said Thursday.

Jashyah Moore was safe, acting Essex County, New Jersey, Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said, but no other details were not immediately released.

“Jashyah is currently safe and is being provided all appropriate services,” Stephens said. She was expected to return to New Jersey shortly, he said.

Jashyah had last been seen at a deli on Oct. 14 in East Orange, and police in that town, New Jersey state police and the FBI have been among the agencies involved in the search for her.

Jashyah Moore, 14, of East Orange, N.J. East Orange City Hall

People in the community conducted searches as well, and her mother pleaded for any information to find the teen.

A reward of up to $20,000 was offered in the search.

Stephens on Wednesday said that more than 50 members of law enforcement were in East Orange and Orange retracing the teen's known steps and following up on leads in the search.

East Orange is a city of almost 70,000 in the New York City region, around 10 miles west of Manhattan.