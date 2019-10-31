Breaking News Emails
A 14-year-old Virginia girl reported missing from her home more than a week ago has been found safe and her alleged abductor is in custody.
Isabel Shae Hicks was found in Caroline County after deputies stopped a vehicle the teen and suspect, Bruce William Lynch, were traveling in, the Louisa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday. Hicks appeared unharmed, the department said.
Authorities said Lynch, 33, led deputies on a pursuit before stopping. He was then arrested.
According to NBC News affiliate WWBT in Richmond, Lynch is the ex-boyfriend of Hicks' mother.
Hicks vanished from her home in Bumpass, around 42 miles northwest of Richmond, about 1 a.m. on Oct 21. Her parents called police after Hicks' sister told them she was not in their shared bedroom where the girl had last seen her.
The disappearance sparked an Amber Alert and authorities said they were looking for a silver-blue 2003 Toyota Matrix with a Virginia license plate. The sheriff's office said the pair may have been "staying in areas where they could camp" and could be traveling out of state.
The Amber Alert has since been canceled.
Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa Jr. told WWBT that a citizen spotted the Toyota Wednesday night and called the police.
“We are so grateful for the concerned citizen who made the call and followed the vehicle until deputies were able to overtake the vehicle and I am so proud of the men and women of our CCSO who made the stop, apprehended the perpetrator, and reunited the missing juvenile with her mother,” Lippa said.
Lynch is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.