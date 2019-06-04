Breaking News Emails
A missing 20-year-old New York woman's remains have been found in South Florida.
Palm Beach County detectives announced Monday that bones found in Lantana were those of Jenna Jacobsen, of Long Island, New York, who was last seen in April.
Police are investigating her death as a homicide, saying she died of "undetermined means."
Her father, Chris Jacobsen, told NBC affiliate WPTV in Palm Beach that his daughter was in Florida for substance abuse treatment in Broward County, but that her treatment facility shut down. Jenna Jacobsen went missing when she was being transferred to a new center.
"They made it as far as Lake Worth; there was an altercation, and she disappeared," the father said.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced May 21 that the woman was last seen in April.
Chris Jacobsen went to Florida to search for his daughter, handing out flyers and walking around the area she was last seen.
"We are distraught over this. I came down here to find my daughter and I did. However, we found her deceased," he said.
“I just want justice for my daughter,” he said.