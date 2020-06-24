Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy from New York City believed to have been abducted by his older brother who had threatened to harm him.

An Amber Alert was issued for Ahsan Ali, who was last seen with his brother, Mohsin Ali, 28, in Queens around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The older brother fled the scene in a white Toyota Sienna, New York Police Department Chief Terence Monahan said in a tweet.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death," the state police said on Facebook.

#AMBERalert: The NYPD is investigating a child abduction that occurred near 46th Avenue, in Queens at 4:30AM on 6/24. A 28-year-old man fled in a white Toyota Sienna with NY plate JJX 5315 with his 15-year-old brother who he threatened to harm. pic.twitter.com/aMduOZ68ed — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 24, 2020

Ahsan has brown hair and brown eyes and is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Mohsin Ali also has brown hair and brown eyes and is roughly 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing blue Jeans and a dark-colored shirt. Police said he has tattoos on both arms and chest and has multiple recent cuts on his arms.