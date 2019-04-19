Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 19, 2019, 12:32 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Investigators in California are searching for a missing teenage girl believed to be with her mother and a man, both of whom are murder suspects.

Alora Benitez, 15, was last seen Wednesday morning in Torrance, California, getting into a white BMW with Roman Cerratos and Maricela Mercado, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Mercado is Benitez's mother, a spokesperson for the department said.

Cerratos, 39, and Mercado, 40, are wanted in connection to the murder of Jeffery Appel, who was found dead on Tuesday in a car in the City of Carson. Detectives have not said how Appel, 32, died.

#LASD Homicide Investigators are asking for your help identifying & locating the murder suspects. 15 yr old Alora Benitez was last seen with the suspects. https://t.co/3FoBj4U96s … https://t.co/JVIURpy322 pic.twitter.com/oIY6IGPnjI — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) April 18, 2019

Authorities said Mercado and Cerratos are considered armed and dangerous. They were last seen traveling in a BMW with a Nevada license plate that read "MARIMAR" but may have removed it and replaced it with an unknown paper plate, sheriff's department said in a Facebook post.

It's unclear where Cerratos and Mercado may be traveling, the sheriff's department said.

Cerratos is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds, with brown eyes. Authorities described Mercado as Hispanic, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.