Missing Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford found dead, roommate charged

A missing Clark Atlanta University student was found dead Friday, authorities said.
The body of Alexis Crawford, 21, was found in a park in DeKalb County, a week after she was reported missing, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said at a news briefing.
Crawford's friend and roommate, Jordyn Jones, and Jones' boyfriend, Barron Brantley, both 21, were arrested after authorities secured a warrant charging them with malice murder, police said Saturday. They are being held at the Fulton County Jail.
Crawford's body was found after one of the suspects — police would not say which one — led investigators to a park. A medical examiner determined that she died from suffocation.
Fulton County Jail records showed that Brantley also faces charges of hindering a person making an emergency telephone call and three probation violations for battery, cruelty to children and theft by taking.
A motive has not been established, but on Oct. 27, days before she was reported missing, Crawford filed a police report in which she "described unwanted kissing and touching from Brantley," the police chief said.
Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. said additional counselors would be on campus.
"Today, we received the worst possible news," French said in a statement. "Investigators say this was an isolated, off-campus incident and there was never a threat to any other members of the community."
Crawford last spoke to her family on Oct. 30. She was reported missing Nov. 1.
"The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible and has been absolutely heartbreaking," Shields said. "To Alexis' family, our hearts go out to you. I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending."