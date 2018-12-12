Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

Police in Colorado hope newly released surveillance video of Kelsey Berreth, missing since Thanksgiving, will lead to tips as they continue to investigate her disappearance.

Berreth, 29, was last seen in public on Nov. 22 at a Safeway grocery store in her hometown of Woodland Park. In the footage, posted Tuesday on the Woodland Park Police Department's Facebook page, Berreth is seen walking into the store holding her infant daughter's car seat.

Dressed in jeans, a tan shirt, and sneakers, Berreth is seen grabbing a shopping cart near the front door before walking out of frame.

Police said Berreth arrived at the Safeway around noon. The video does not show when she left the grocery store, and authorities have not said how long she was there.

Berreth was not reported missing until on Dec. 2 by her mother, Cheryl.

A missing person poster on Kelsey Berreth, last seen in Woodland Park, Colo. Woodland Park Police Department / AP

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said Monday at a press conference that on Nov. 25, Berreth’s employer Doss Aviation, where she works as a flight instructor, received a text message from her phone requesting time off.

The missing mother’s fiancé, Patrick Frazee, whom she does not live with, told police that the last time he saw Berreth was on Thanksgiving when she dropped their daughter off with him. He said the last time they spoke was Nov. 25, when Berreth sent him a text message.

De Young also confirmed reports that Berreth’s phone pinged to a location near Gooding, Idaho, about 800 miles away, just before 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 25.

"We have not identified anyone as a suspect and are asking the public for any information that might help us find her," De Young said at the press conference.

He said the case is being treated as a missing person.

Cheryl Berreth told reporters Monday that her daughter is "not the kind that runs off” and “this is completely out of character” for her.

"She loves her family and friends and she loves her job. She's reliable, considerate and honest,” she said.