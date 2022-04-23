Missing couple found shot to death near New Hampshire hiking trail

A New Hampshire couple who went for a walk Monday afternoon were found fatally shot three days later near hiking trails close to their home, officials said Friday.

The bodies of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, were discovered early Thursday evening in a wooded area close to the Marsh Loop in Concord's Broken Ground Trails system, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said.

Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid New Hampshire Attorney General's Office

Autopsies showed the husband and wife both died of multiple gunshot wounds. Their deaths were ruled homicides, officials said.

No arrests have been made.

The Reids left their apartment complex about 2:22 p.m. Monday and went on a walk that led them to the Broken Ground Trails not far from their home, the AG's office said.

They were not heard from again, the office said.

When Stephen Reid did not show up to an event Wednesday, a family member called police to report the couple missing, NBC Boston reported.

Police said the couple were avid outdoors people who frequently took walks at the nearby trails, the station reported.

“This is a tragedy, and it’s something that came out of nowhere, and we’re doing our due diligence, investing all of our resources, working with our state and local partners, to bring this case to a successful resolution,” Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said, according to NBC Boston.

Anyone who saw the couple, has information about their disappearance or who may have surveillance systems that recorded the Reids is asked to call police.

The senior assistant attorney general said there is no specific information that leads them to believe there is a risk to the general public, NBC Boston reported, but officials encouraged people to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity.