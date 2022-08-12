Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search

The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found.

The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person alert for Cross, 49, on Wednesday. The alert said he left the marina at about 7:30 a.m.

"He hasn’t returned and family members are concerned," the statement said. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

The boat was found abandoned offshore between Sanibel Island and Naples, and crews began searching for a person in the water.

"The Coast Guard searched through the night w/ no results," the agency said in a tweet on Friday. "Crews from Station Fort Myers Beach and Air Station Clearwater have continued searches this morning & will through the day."

Cross is a radiation oncologist who specializes in prostate, breast and brain cancers who has worked in Bonita Springs and Naples, according to an online profile.