Missing Idaho kids: Judge won't lower Lori Vallow's $1 million bond

An Idaho judge on Friday refused to lower bond for Idaho mother Lori Vallow, whose two children have not been seen since September.
Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard said she found no compelling reasons to adjust Vallow's $1 million bond to between $100,000 and $250,000 as requested by the defense.
A lawyer for Vallow, who also goes by her married name Lori Daybell, argued for the reduction, saying he suspects that privileged attorney-client conversations are being recorded in the jail. But Mallard said there's no evidence to back those claims.
"I have heard nothing to indicate, to me, that Ms. Daybell is being treated differently than anyone else," the judge said. "On that basis, I am denying the motion for bond reduction."
For most of the hearing, everyone in the Rexburg courtroom was wearing a facial covering.
Vallow's children, Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have not been seen since seen September. Police have said Vallow either knows the location of her children or what happened to them.
Vallow was arrested in February, when she and her husband were found in Hawaii, and extradited to Idaho on charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.
Vallow and husband Chad Daybell got married weeks his previous wife, Tammy Daybell, died.