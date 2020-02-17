Missing Milwaukee woman, two daughters found dead in garage

A missing Milwaukee woman and her two daughters were found dead Sunday, the victims of an apparent homicide, authorities said.
Amarah J. Banks, 26; Zaniya R. Ivery, 5; and Camaria Banks, 4, were found in a garage Sunday afternoon, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said at a news conference. An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for the three. Amarah Banks was reported missing by her family on Feb. 9.
They were discovered after the arrest of Banks' boyfriend Arzel J. Ivery, 25, in Memphis, Tennessee, Morales said. Ivery is the father of one of the children. He is being held in Memphis on a charge of fugitive from justice without a warrant, according to Shelby County Jail records.
One count of felony aggravated battery was filed against Ivery Saturday in Milwaukee County, according to online court records.
It is unclear if he has an attorney.
Autopsies are scheduled for Monday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said.