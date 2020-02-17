Missing Milwaukee woman, two daughters found dead in garage

Amarah Banks, 26; Zaniya Ivery, 5; and Camaria Banks, 4, were discovered after the arrest of Amarah Banks' boyfriend, Arzel J. Ivery in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Janelle Griffith

A missing Milwaukee woman and her two daughters were found dead Sunday, the victims of an apparent homicide, authorities said.

Amarah Banks, a missing Milwaukee mother who has been found dead along with her two children in a Memphis, TN. garage.

Amarah J. Banks, 26; Zaniya R. Ivery, 5; and Camaria Banks, 4, were found in a garage Sunday afternoon, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said at a news conference. An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for the three. Amarah Banks was reported missing by her family on Feb. 9.

They were discovered after the arrest of Banks' boyfriend Arzel J. Ivery, 25, in Memphis, Tennessee, Morales said. Ivery is the father of one of the children. He is being held in Memphis on a charge of fugitive from justice without a warrant, according to Shelby County Jail records.

One count of felony aggravated battery was filed against Ivery Saturday in Milwaukee County, according to online court records.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Image: Janelle GriffithJanelle Griffith

Janelle Griffith is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 