Missing Nevada woman rescued after found clinging onto tree on steep slope

A Nevada woman vanished Valentines Day morning was found clinging onto a tree on a steep cliff, about 400 feet off of a road, and miraculously rescued hours after being reported missing.

Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing Monday, last seen at her house in the Caughlin Ranch area at about 8 a.m., according to the Reno Police Department, NBC affiliate KRNV of Reno, Nevada, reported.

Her family organized a search party and a friend of her son discovered Stewart on a steep slope, about 300 to 400 feet from the road, Reno Fire Department Battalion Chief Seth Williams told NBC News.

He said though she was found in a fairly common hiking area with a lot of dirt roads, Stewart was located in an area people don’t usually walk. Williams said the slope was dangerously steep, comparing it to a double diamond ski slope.

“It was really fairly miraculous that the young man decided to take a look at the slope,” he said.

The man called out for Stewart and heard “a real quiet ‘help'” and found her holding onto a tree so she wouldn’t tumble down the hill, Williams said. After uttering her plea for help, she was unresponsive.

The fire department was called and she was rescued in just a little over a half hour from initial contact, the fire department said.

Stewart was initially found totally unresponsive and hypothermic to the point where she stopped shivering, Williams said, calling her condition "a bad sign in terms of hypothermia."

She was rescued in a low angle rope rescue operation.

Fire officials put her in a Stokes basket, a metal basket used to carry people, and bundled her up to warm her as a haul team of about 10 people pulled her up the slope and back to the road.

From there she was taken into the ambulance.

“By the time we got her down to the vehicle, she was much more responsive and appeared to be more with it, but she was still completely uncommunicative,” Williams said.

Williams said he was told she’s made a full recovery and has been released from the hospital.

It's not clear how Stewart ended up clinging onto the tree on the slope.

Fire officials said she was found missing one shoe and both legs had “quite a bit of trauma,” meaning she could have fell and tumbled.

Williams said, "this is one of those situations where normally, it’s a body recovery.” But because Stewart was found in time, she was able to be rescued and treated.

“Had she not been found, it would have been likely a much different outcome,” he said.