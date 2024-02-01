Missing North Carolina mother of 5 made distressed 911 call before vanishing

Police are searching for a missing North Carolina mother of five who made a distressed 911 call before vanishing, the Greensboro Police Department said on Monday.

Marissa Carmichael, 25, was last seen on Jan. 14 at an Exxon gas station wearing a white Tweety Bird t-shirt, blue jeans and yellow sneakers, police said on a missing persons flyer.

Carmichael called 911 around 3:45 a.m. the day she disappeared.

Carmichael stated "she is stranded and a male has her purse/phone, and she has no way to get anywhere and doesn't know where she is," according to the 911 record of the call obtained by NBC News.

When the Greensboro police responded to the scene around 40 minutes later, the store clerk claimed Carmichael "had gotten a ride from another customer."

Officers visited One17 SofaBar and Lounge later that afternoon as part of the investigation. The bar, located less than a mile from the Exxon station, was the last place Carmichael's friends saw her, according to another 911 record.

The investigation at the bar uncovered new information. Carmichael's "friend called her mother at 5 a.m. saying there was an emergency, and then the line disconnected," the 911 record states. Carmichael could not be reached, but a male kept answering and "saying she went to the store."

Carmichael's family is circulating pictures and missing persons flyers on social media in hopes of bringing her home safely.

"This is insane. Where is my sister?? She would never ever do something like this and if you know her, you know she wouldn’t," Emma Villegas, Marissa's sister, wrote on Facebook. "She needs to be found SAFE n SOUND NOW!"

Carmichael is described as 5 feet, 4 inches, with long black and blond braids. She has a heart tattoo on her face and a butterfly near her eye. Anyone with information should contact the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers.