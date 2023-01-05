Missing NYC woman who vanished after New Year's Eve subway ride found safe

The New York City woman who disappeared after she was last seen on the subway on New Year's Eve has been found safe, police said.

Adamaruis Garcia, 21, returned home "in good health and condition" on Thursday, five days after she vanished, police said.

No further explanation was shared regarding where she was while she was missing.

Adamaruis Garcia. NYPD CrimeStoppers

She had been last seen on Dec. 31 at 11:15 p.m. on a northbound N train at Queensboro Plaza station in Queens.

Garcia’s mother reported her missing on Monday.

Garcia had worked at a Manhattan restaurant until 9 p.m. the night she disappeared. Before vanishing, she had spoken to her boyfriend and arranged to meet at her Queens home, her cousin, Jessenia Robles, 20, previously said.

Robles, of Pennsylvania, traveled to Queens to join the search for Garcia and posted missing person’s fliers around the city Wednesday. She said it was “very out of character” for Garcia to go so long without contacting her family.