Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 19, 2019, 9:48 PM GMT By Doha Madani

A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing six days ago was found dead on an Ohio farm, authorities said Friday.

The body of Jonathon Minard was found in a shallow grave on a farm in Washington Township, Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said. Jonathon was reported missing Sunday after he went to a farm near New Harrisburg that he often did chores at with a 29-year-old friend.

Jonathon Minard Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said Friday that they would not be releasing information while they investigate the teen's death and that no one has been charged.

Williams declined to comment when asked whether Jonathon's 29-year-old friend was considered a person of interest in the case.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will perform a full autopsy, including a toxicology report to determine the cause of death.

Jonathon, who lives in Dellroy, Ohio, spent Friday night at the friend's house before heading back to the farm Saturday to do more work, Williams said earlier this week.

That afternoon, Minard began complaining of a toothache and tried to contact his mother so he could go home. He was reported missing the next day.