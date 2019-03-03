Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 3, 2019, 7:15 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Two young sisters missing since Friday afternoon in woods in rural Humboldt County in California, were found safe on Sunday, authorities said.

Caroline and Leia Carrico, who are 5 and 8 years old, were found after more than 44 hours alone in the woods, Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said Sunday at a news conference.

A massive search was underway earlier Sunday in areas of rugged, heavily wooded terrain.

Honsal said the girls' mother noticed they were missing from home about 3 p.m. on Friday. She told authorities she went looking for them with neighbors and friends before calling the sheriff's office three hours later.

"The two asked to go for a walk," Honsal said. "The mother said, 'No.' And then, in the course of getting things ready and stuff, she noticed they were missing around 3 o'clock."

Lt. Mike Findley of the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said search crews came across boot prints in the woods and granola bar wrappers that matched a brand kept at the Carrico home. Both girls were wearing rain boots went they went missing. The clues aided in locating them.