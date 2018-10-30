Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

A Wisconsin man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing the home of missing teenager Jayme Closs the same day a funeral service was held for her parents, police said.

Kyle Jaenke-Annis, 32, was charged Monday with burglary and bail jumping after Barron County Sheriff deputies caught him inside the Closs' home with several items of clothing belonging to Jayme, the 13-year-old girl who vanished from her home on Oct. 15 after her parents were found dead.

Jaenke-Annis was spotted Saturday just before 2:30 a.m. CT (3:30 a.m. ET) on motion-activated surveillance cameras set up around the property entering the home through a patio door, according to a criminal complaint.

Kylie Jaenke-Annis. Barron County Jail

The Department of Criminal Investigation alerted deputies, who immediately responded to the home and ordered Jaenke-Annis to come out of the house.

Deputies said Jaenke-Annis allegedly admitted to taking items from the home, and a search found he had stuffed two tank tops, a girl's dress and two pairs of girl's underwear in his coat pocket.

Jaenke-Annis told deputies that he took the items because he was "curious about what size Jayme was" and they were items no one would miss, the criminal complaint states.

Jaenke-Annis also said he does not know the Closs family, although he works at the same Jennie-O Turkey Store the teen's parents were employed at.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement on Monday that Jaenke-Annis has been cleared of any involvement in the disappearance of Jayme, but was charged in Barron County Court for the burglary.

Jayme Closs, 13, in an undated photo. Wisconsin attorney general's office / Reuters

Hours after Jaenke-Annis' arrest, a funeral service was held for Denise and James Closs at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cameron. Denise and James were found shot to death at their home after deputies received a mysterious 911 call from someone crying and asking for help.

The couple's daughter was not at the home when deputies arrived and has been missing for nearly two weeks. Deputies are still investigating the deaths, as well as searching for Jayme.

Over the weekend, Fitzgerald raised the reward to $50,000 for information on the case. In a Facebook post on Monday, he said more than 2,000 tips have poured in.

"There is a tip out there that will break this case, keep them coming in. Thank you again for the community support behind the law enforcement effort on this case," Fitzgerald said.