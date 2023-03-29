Missing traveler found dead in rolled-up rug in Louisiana had fentanyl in his system

A business traveler whose body was found in Louisiana earlier this month died accidentally from the effects of fentanyl and other substances, according to a coroner's statement Tuesday.

The story of Nathan Millard, 42, drew national attention after it was learned he had traveled to Baton Rouge from Georgia to attend a Louisiana State University basketball game with a client but may have ended up on a drug spree with strangers, allegations revealed in an affidavit filed in court and by Texas EquuSearch, an organization that helps look for missing people.

The coroner's report said Millard's body showed no evidence of internal or external trauma. "Our toxicology test results show the presence of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol in Mr. Millard’s system," it states.

Nathan Millard. Baton Rouge Police Dept.

That contributed to medical investigators' conclusion: The traveler died in an accidental manner based on the combined effects of those substances, according to the document.

Millard went to a pub after the game and was believed to be headed back to his hotel room in Baton Rouge when he apparently disappeared, the Texas organization said.

An affidavit for the arrest of one of three suspects police say are connected to the case, Tiffany Ann Guidry, 27, alleged Millard met a man, later identified as Derrick Perkins, 45, and eventually, two unnamed women. They ended up driving around Baton Rouge and using crack cocaine, the affidavit alleged.

Millard wanted to ditch the women in favor of two others, it said. With Perkins' help, two other women, identified as Guidry and Tabbetha Barner, 33, ended up at a residence with the men, where they partook of more crack cocaine, the document said.

At one point Perkins went to retrieve more drugs and when he returned Millard was dead, it said. At the urging of the women, he hastily moved to dispose of the body, which was found on March 6 rolled up in a carpet along Baton Rouge's Scenic Highway near a funeral home, the document stated.

Perkins told investigators he had panicked, the affidavit said.

On Friday, Guidry was the second arrested of three suspects sought in the case. Police allege the three suspects improperly responded to Millard's demise.

Guidry was booked on charges of unlawful disposal of human remains and failure to seek assistance in connection with the man’s death, police said.

Perkins was already in custody, charged with unlawful disposal of remains, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property, and failure to seek assistance.

Guidry is being held in lieu of $3.75 million bail. Perkins' bail was set at $1.4 million.

It was unclear whether Perkins and Guidry had legal representation. A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge public defender’s office had no comment.

Barner, 33, of Baton Rouge, is still wanted. She was accused of failure to seek assistance in the man’s death, police said.

The Drug Policy Alliance, a nonprofit that seeks to roll back the nation's war on drugs, has encouraged states to enact "good Samaritan" laws that protect drug users when they report an overdose. The group did not respond to a request for comment.

Louisiana does have a good Samaritan law, but anyone found to have administered a fatal dose is not protected from arrest and prosecution.

According to NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta, Millard was a construction executive who had five children, including two stepsons, two teenage boys from a previous marriage, and a 7-year-old daughter he shared with wife.