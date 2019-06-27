Breaking News Emails
Police served a search warrant overnight at a home in Salt Lake City that may be connected to the disappearance of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck.
Lueck, 23, has been missing for 10 days. After deplaning at Salt Lake International Airport upon her return from her grandmother’s funeral on June 17, Lueck took a Lyft to a park at around 2 a.m. where Salt Lake City Police believe she met someone.
Now, authorities say they have a lead in the case, with police having served a search warrant overnight at a house near the park where Lueck, who grew up in California, was last seen.
Outside the house, police set up a mobile command center and apparently searched the house for hours.
While the police have not named any suspects, Salt Lake City Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt said in a press conference that residents of the house are being investigated.
“Of course they are a part of this investigation,” Doubt said. He would not comment on whether the police have made any arrests.
Police say that the Lyft driver and the ride-share company have been cooperative in the investigation, and are asking anyone with information to contact them as they continue the investigation into Lueck’s disappearance.