Missing Virginia teen's remains found seven years after she vanished

The remains of a 17-year-old girl who vanished from a small Virginia town have been recovered, ending a more than seven-year search.

The girl, Alexis Tiara Murphy, disappeared in August 2013 after visiting a gas station in Lovingston, about 90 miles northeast of Roanoke.

Randy Taylor was charged a month after the disappearance and convicted of abduction and first-degree murder. He is currently serving two life sentences, according to NBC affiliate KFOR-TV.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Wednesday that local, state and federal authorities "pursued multiple leads and conducted numerous searches" at the time of Murphy's disappearance but could not locate her.

Alexis Murphy. FBI

"The searches have continued periodically since her disappearance in 2013, with law enforcement expanding the search area each time," authorities said.

In December, remains were found on private property in Lovingston. The medical examiner's office identified them as belonging to Murphy earlier this month.

The sheriff's office said it delayed releasing the information until this week to give the girl's family time to grieve and make proper arrangements.

"While we have been grieving the loss of Alexis since 2013, we remained hopeful that she would be found alive and well," the family said in a statement released through the sheriff's office.

"Alexis was the fashionista, athlete and joker of our family; we were blessed to have loved her for 17 years and her memory will continue to live on through us all," they continued, thanking law enforcement and the community.

"You all kept the promise made in 2013, to bring Alexis home! During this time, we ask that you continue to lift our family up in prayer and in the words of Alexis, ‘Keep Hope Alive’.”