Missing Washington state woman's body found near Hawaii beach, husband arrested

A 43-year-old suburban Seattle man, who complained that police kept him out of the loop about the search for his missing wife, has been arrested for her murder in Hawaii, authorities said.
Smriti Saxena, 41, of Bellevue, Washington, was reported missing Tuesday night. She was last seen at Lava Lava Beach Club in Waikoloa, Hawaii News Now reported.
Her body was found Wednesday "in the general area where" she was last seen, according a statement by Hawaiʻi Island Police.
Her husband, Sonam Saxena, also of Bellevue, has been booked on suspicion of second-degree murder, officials said Wednesday.
Sonam Saxena tweeted at Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Wednesday that, "my wife has been missing since last night and @Hawaii_Police is busy giving interviews to media about body recovered, but is unwilling to pick up my phone."
Sonam Saxena's Twitter feed also included posts on Thursday of news stories chronicling the death of cut-copy-and-paste inventor Larry Tesler and the spread of coroniavirus.
Investigators are asking for anyone who was in the south beach area of 'Anaehoʻomalu Bay, on the northwest side of the big island, on Tuesday night, to call police.