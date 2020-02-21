Missing Washington state woman's body found near Hawaii beach, husband arrested

Smriti Saxena, 41, of suburban Seattle went missing Tuesday evening. Her body was found Wednesday.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By David K. Li and Shamar Walters

A 43-year-old suburban Seattle man, who complained that police kept him out of the loop about the search for his missing wife, has been arrested for her murder in Hawaii, authorities said.

Smriti Saxena.Hawaii Police Department

Smriti Saxena, 41, of Bellevue, Washington, was reported missing Tuesday night. She was last seen at Lava Lava Beach Club in Waikoloa, Hawaii News Now reported.

Her body was found Wednesday "in the general area where" she was last seen, according a statement by Hawaiʻi Island Police.

Her husband, Sonam Saxena, also of Bellevue, has been booked on suspicion of second-degree murder, officials said Wednesday.

Sonam Saxena tweeted at Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Wednesday that, "my wife has been missing since last night and @Hawaii_Police is busy giving interviews to media about body recovered, but is unwilling to pick up my phone."

Sonam Saxena's Twitter feed also included posts on Thursday of news stories chronicling the death of cut-copy-and-paste inventor Larry Tesler and the spread of coroniavirus.

Investigators are asking for anyone who was in the south beach area of 'Anaehoʻomalu Bay, on the northwest side of the big island, on Tuesday night, to call police.

Image: David K. LiDavid K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Shamar Walters

Shamar Walters is a reporter for NBC News' Social Newsgathering team and is based in New York City.