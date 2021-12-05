A 20-year-old woman whose family had not heard from her for nearly month is safe, California police said.

Investigators with the San Diego Police Department met with Lateche Norris in person on Saturday and confirmed that she was safe and not a victim of a crime.

Norris thanked the public for their concern and asked for her privacy, police said.

Her mother, Cheryl Walker, told Dateline last month that she never went more than a couple of days without speaking to her daughter and became worried after Norris did not call back following an argument with her boyfriend.

Her family reported her missing on Nov. 9, police said.