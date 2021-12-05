IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Woman missing for nearly a month found safe, San Diego police say

Lateche Norris, 20, was reported missing last month after her family could not reach her.
By Alicia Victoria Lozano

A 20-year-old woman whose family had not heard from her for nearly month is safe, California police said.

Investigators with the San Diego Police Department met with Lateche Norris in person on Saturday and confirmed that she was safe and not a victim of a crime.

Norris thanked the public for their concern and asked for her privacy, police said.

Her mother, Cheryl Walker, told Dateline last month that she never went more than a couple of days without speaking to her daughter and became worried after Norris did not call back following an argument with her boyfriend.

Her family reported her missing on Nov. 9, police said.

Alicia Victoria Lozano

Alicia Victoria Lozano is a California-based reporter for NBC News focusing on climate change, wildfires and the changing politics of drug laws.

Dennis Romero and Andrea Cavallier contributed.