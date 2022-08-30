Mississippi governor declares state of emergency as end of Jackson water crisis is nowhere in sight

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves to declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, saying an ongoing water crisis in Mississippi's largest city threatens "critical needs" and has no end in sight.

While Jackson residents are accustomed to water challenges, this current shortage of safe running water is particularly dangerous, the governor said.

"The is a very different situation from a boil water notice — which is also a serious situation which the residents of Jackson have become tragically numb to," Reeves said in a prepared statement.

"Until it is fixed, it means we do not have reliable running water at scale. It means the city cannot produce enough water to reliably flush toilets, fight fire and meet other critical needs."

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday evening after flooding from the Pearl River disrupted a major water processing facility.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will take the lead in providing bottled water in this crisis that has no immediate end in sight, Reeves said.

A Jackson, Miss., Fire Department firefighter puts cases of bottled water in a resident's SUV, on Aug. 18 as part of the city's response to longstanding water system problems. Rogelio V. Solis / AP

"Replacing our largest city's infrastructure of running water with human distribution is a massively complicated logistical task," the governor said.

"We need to provide it for up to 180,000 people — for an unknown period of time."

The city of 150,000 residents, nearly 83% of them Black, has long been plagued by infrastructure issues that have made clean, reliable water a challenge for years.

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a lengthy report in 2020, outlining major shortfalls of Jackson’s water system which included failure to replace lead pipes, faulty monitoring equipment and inadequate staffing.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

Bracey Harris reported from Jackson and David K. Li from New York City.