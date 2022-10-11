Mississippi teen dies days after being shot by police

A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after local police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions.

Police shot Jaheim McMillan, 15, Thursday in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Gulfport, the state's second-largest city after Jackson, which lies about 160 miles to the north.

He died shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday after being taken off life support at the USA Health University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, who confirmed the death to the Sun Herald, a local newspaper.

A representative for the Harrison County Coroner confirmed the death to NBC News. Representatives for the USA University Hospital could not immediately be reached.

Jaheim McMillan. via WXXV

Gulfport police said in a news release that the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. after they responded to a 911 call about several minors waving guns at other motorists.

When police arrived, the minors "fled the vehicle," according to the release.

Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper said an officer engaged an armed suspect, since identified as McMillan, resulting in shots being fired. Police said the suspect "was transported to a local area hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound."

The police department has not released the race of the officer.

The officer "has been placed on non-enforcement duties in accordance with procedures," according to the news release from police.

In a video taken by a bystander after the shots were fired, McMillan could be seen on the ground in front of the door to the store. A witness said police handcuffed the teenager after he had been shot. Cooper said police took four other suspects, all believed to be minors, into custody, and several firearms were recovered from the scene.

McMillan’s family doesn’t believe he was armed, and their supporters are calling for the release of camera footage of the shooting.

On Sunday, community members released balloons in McMillan's memory and staged a protest in front of the Gulfport Police Department, according to NBC affiliate WXXV of Gulfport.

“The pain is indescribable ... it’s just like a hole in my heart," McMillan's grandmother, Michelle Warren, told WXXV. "They just snatched part of my heart out. Just what happened to him, getting shot in the head. Just still trying to process it.”

Sergeant Jason Ducré of Gulfport Police directed NBC News’ requests for comments on McMillan’s death and calls to release camera footage to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which did not immediately respond.

Mississippi police do not belong to a union. A representative for the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, which represents more than 60,000 law enforcement officers in the region, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

McMillan is survived by his mother, Katrina Mateen, as well as other relatives, the Sun Herald reported.

McMillan was a ninth grade student at Gulfport High School, Sandy East, a spokesperson for the school district, confirmed to NBC News.

"We are very sad about the situation, and we are offering all of our students counseling and support if they need it," East said.

She said she could not comment on whether any of the other people present at the shooting who were taken into custody were also students given the ongoing investigation into the incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting of McMillan, the Department of Public Safety said in a statement, adding that it will share its findings with the local attorney general's office.

MBI investigates all police shootings in the state, and the attorney general’s office is in charge of any prosecutions.