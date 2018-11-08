Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

A federal grand jury indicted the duck boat captain whose vessel capsized near Branson, Missouri, killing 17 passengers, federal authorities announced on Thursday.

Kenneth Scott McKee, 51, was charged with 17 counts of misconduct, negligence or inattention to duty by a ship's officer, officials said.

The tragedy unfolded on July 19 when a Ride the Ducks amphibious boat ventured on to Table Rock Lake during a thunderstorm with 60 mph winds.

Nine of the victims were from the same family, including three children under 9 years old. Two other children were among those killed.

The U.S. Coast Guard found probable cause that the accident "resulted from the misconduct, negligence, or inattention to the duties" by McKee, according to an August court filing.