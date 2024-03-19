Missouri girl in critical condition after video shows teen slamming her head in 'deranged display of violence'

A fight involving numerous people left a Missouri girl hospitalized in critical condition after what officials are calling a “deranged display of violence."

Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating the March 8 brawl, which was captured on video and posted to social media.

The horrific video shows several people fighting in the middle of the street near the intersection of Norgate Drive and Claudine Drive. One person is seen repeatedly punching the victim and slamming her head to the ground.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested a day after the fight on assault charges, according to authorities.

Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis. Google

St. Louis County Police said the fight happened around 2:32 p.m. on March 8 near Hazelwood East High School. When officers arrived they found the victim "suffering a severe head injury,” authorities said in a March 11 Facebook post.

The victim was taken to the hospital "where she remains in critical condition," police said. Her identity has not been released. A spokesperson for the family could not be reached for comment.

The Hazelwood School District released a statement on the incident on March 9.

"It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt. Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children," the district said. "The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved, and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need."

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said the fight was "sickening" and the video was "difficult to watch."

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called the actions in the video a "deranged display of violence that must be punished to the full extent of the law."

"This vicious attack highlights the greater issues we’re facing in the juvenile justice system across the state. I will continue to fight for more resources, increased juvenile certifications, and a tougher on crime approach than our current levels of enforcement," he said in a post on X.

"This culture of violence has no place in Missouri or anywhere," Bialey said. "Children deserve to attend schools free of crime and violence."

Police said the fight remains under investigation.