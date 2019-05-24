Breaking News Emails
Missouri's Republican Gov. Michael L. Parson on Friday signed legislation banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy with an exception for medical emergencies but not for rape or incest.
Under the bill, which passed in the House a week earlier by 110 to 44, doctors who perform an abortion after the eight-week cutoff could face five to 15 years in prison. Women who receive abortions would not be criminally penalized.
Missouri's Republican-led Senate passed the bill, called Missouri Stands With the Unborn, by a vote of 24-10 on May 16.
The law will only kick in if Roe v. Wade is overturned, and Planned Parenthood is assuring women in the state that facilities that provide abortions are still open in Missouri and neighboring Illinois.
Parson joins the governors of Alabama, Georgia and several other states who have also recently signed stringent abortion legislation. Anti-abortion advocates across the U.S. are pushing for new restrictions on the procedure in hopes that the now more-conservative U.S. Supreme Court will overturn more than 40 years of federal abortion protections under Roe v. Wade.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Nicholas B. Schroer, has said that the purpose of the bill wasn't to provoke court challenges.
"This legislation has one goal, and that is to save lives ... to withstand judicial challenges and not cause them," he said.
If the eight-week ban is challenged in court and blocked, the bill has built-in concessions of less-restrictive time limits that would prohibit abortions at 14, 18 or 20 weeks or pregnancy.
"While others are zeroing in on ways to overturn Roe v. Wade and navigate the courts as quickly as possible, that is not our goal," Schroer said. "However, if and when that fight comes we will be fully ready."