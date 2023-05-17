A high school sophomore in Missouri was suspended three days after she filmed her teacher last week using a racist slur in class, prompting the teen’s lawyer and mother to demand the district apologize and expunge her suspension from her record.

The incident occurred May 9 in a geometry class at Glendale High School in Springfield, when the student’s teacher used the slur more than once, and the student then decided to pick up her cell phone and record, according to the teenager’s lawyer, Natalie Hull.

The student, Mary Walton, videotaped the teacher, who has not been publicly identified by the school district, using the n-word twice in a video that lasts about one minute.

In a portion of that video, another student objects to the teacher’s use of the word, and he responds: “I’m not calling anyone a n----r. I can say the word.”

Glendale High School in Springfield, Mo. Google Maps

The teacher is no longer employed with the school system, according to Springfield Public Schools. The student was suspended, Hull said, under a policy that prohibits students from filming faculty unless they get prior consent.

“It is absolutely impressive that the 15-year-old girl knew something was happening and stood up in the face of it and said I’m going to document this. I’m going to stand up for what’s right, no matter what. And I am going to make sure that this is brought to light,” Hull said during an interview Tuesday.

She added: “Mary was trying to provide indisputable documentation of the monumental wrong she was witnessing in class. Mary does not understand why she got punished because she did the right thing.”

Hull said the teenager is also concerned about potential backlash she may receive upon her return to class following the suspension.

“She’s worried about how she’s going to be treated. And she’s worried about how this is going to affect her moving forward in her educational endeavors.”

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Stephen Hall said in a statement the teacher no longer is employed with the school system. Hall also defended punishment for students under similar circumstances.

“Much speculation has occurred regarding student discipline related to a video recording of the unacceptable classroom incident,” Hall said. “Student discipline is confidential, per federal law, and Springfield Public Schools cannot disclose specifics related to actions taken."

"The student handbook is clear, however, on consequences for inappropriate use of electronic devices," the statement continues. "Any consequences applied per the scope and sequence would also consider if minors are identifiable in the recording and what, if any, hardships are endured by other students due to a violation of privacy with the dissemination of the video in question."

Hall said Springfield Public Schools stands by the district's handling of the incident at Glendale High School.

"We want our schools to be safe and welcoming learning environments. When students have concerns, they should follow the appropriate steps for reporting.”

A message on May 9 from Glendale High School Principal Josh Groves to the high school community noted the comments expressed by the teacher on video were “inappropriate, inexcusable and do not meet the professional standards for Springfield Public Schools employees.”

Under the district policy in the student handbook titled “Inappropriate Use of Electronic Devices,” students are prohibited from recording faculty or students without prior approval. Punishments for first offenses in high school range from a meeting between parents and faculty, detention and a maximum three-day suspension.

Walton’s mother, Kate Welborn, 44, said Tuesday her daughter's decision to record was morally correct.

“What any parent wants is to know that they have raised a child that has a good moral compass,” Welborn said. “My daughter demonstrated that and I am incredibly proud of her and so is her father and her extended family.”

Hull likened Walton’s actions to a whistleblower and said the district policy needs to be reevaluated because it is too restrictive.

“When she picked up the camera and started recording, … it was a news event. She was capturing it in case it needed to be shared.”

The school district, citing student confidentiality, declined comment Tuesday on whether it will reevaluate its policy, expunge the student’s suspension or apologize to her.