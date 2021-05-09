Missouri hiker shot in the chest after being mistaken for a turkey, police say

A hiker in Missouri was seriously injured after being shot by a hunter who mistook him for a turkey, according to the St. Charles County Police Department.

In a statement posted to Facebook, officials said they responded just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to a hunter-related incident on the Lewis and Clark Trail at the August A. Busch Memorial and Weldon Spring Conservation Area.

St. Charles County Police respond to an incident at a hiking trail where a hunter accidentally shot a hiker in St. Charles, Mo., on May 8, 2021. KSDK

Rescue crews used utility vehicles to reach the man, who was eventually air-lifted to a trauma center, reported NBC News affiliate KSDK.

Neither the wounded hiker nor the hunter have been identified. The hiker was in serious condition after being shot, officials said, according to KSDK.

Witnesses told KSDK that they believed the shooting was a freak accident and that hikers sometimes wear bright colors to prevent being mistaken for turkey.

The Missouri Department of Conservation was managing a turkey hunt at the time of the shooting, and a sign near the entrance of the trail stated that the hunt was ongoing until 1 p.m, according to KSDK. Sunday is the final day of turkey hunting season in Missouri.

The shooting is under investigattion, according to the St. Charles County Police Department.