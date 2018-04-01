Missouri Legislature to hold special session on Gov. Eric Greitens' impeachment

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Legislature will call itself into a special session to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources, legislative leaders said Thursday night.

House and Senate leaders announced Thursday night that they had gathered petition signatures from more than three-fourths of all lawmakers in each chamber, which is the threshold required in the state constitution.

The special session will start at 6:30 p.m. May 18 — just 30 minutes after the regular session ends. It will mark the first time in Missouri history that a Legislature has called itself into a special session.

It comes as Greitens is facing two felony charges — one related to a 2015 extramarital affair and the other to his use of a charity donor list for his political campaign.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison turned down a request from a lawyer for several media outlets that requested that they be allowed to take video cameras into the courtroom when Greitens goes to trial, citing security concerns among his reasons.