Missouri poll worker positive for Covid-19 still worked shift, died after Election Day

A Missouri elections supervisor who knew they tested positive for the coronavirus and still worked at a polling site on Election Day has died.

The unidentified election judge supervisor in St. Charles County tested positive for the virus on Oct. 30 and failed to isolate for the recommended two-week period, the county said on Thursday. It is unclear what caused the election worker’s death.

Curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have COVID-19 in Missouri, on Nov. 3, 2020. Lawrence Bryant / Reuters

Instead of isolating as advised by the private lab that provided the test, the election supervisor worked at the Blanchette Park Memorial Hall polling site, where 1,858 voters cast their ballots. County officials do not believe the voters who came through the site would be considered close contacts with the supervisor but nine other election workers have been advised to get tested.

Election workers were required to wear face coverings, such as shields or masks, and dividers separated voters in an effort to curb the virus’ spread, according to St. Charles County Director of Elections Kurt Bahr. The election supervisor was not engaged in activities that would typically keep them in close contact with voters, such as taking identification or handing out ballot materials.

St. Charles County Director of Public Health Demetrius Cianci-Chapman reminded residents to “be responsible to others in the community” after receiving a positive test result.

“There is no more important duty than protecting the health of our families, friends and those who reside in the community with us,” Cianci-Chapman said.