Missouri woman seen with Pelosi nameplate pleads guilty in Capitol riot

A Missouri woman who was seen holding a broken sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Monday, according to court records.

Emily Hernandez, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, records show.

She was charged a little more than a week after the Capitol was attacked by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

Emily Hernandez. FBI

Court documents say she was seen smiling and surrounded by other rioters as she held a sign that had hung above Pelosi’s office showing her name and title.

A federal misdemeanor carries up to one year in prison.

Last week she was arrested in a car crash in Missouri that killed a 32-year-old woman and injured another person, the state highway patrol has said.

Hernandez could face counts of driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another and driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury, a spokesman for the highway patrol has said.

Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker says his office is waiting for blood tests to come back before filing charges, NBC affiliate KSDK of St. Louis reported.

The Jan. 5 crash happened as Hernandez was driving the wrong way on eastbound Interstate 44, about an hour southwest of St. Louis, according to a crash report. She collided with a sport-utility vehicle.

Hernandez's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.