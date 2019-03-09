Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 9, 2019, 4:57 AM GMT By Dennis Romero

A Missouri woman was drunk and re-enacting a movie when she fatally shot her boyfriend, officials said.

Kalesha Marie Peterson, 37, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the slaying.

She was arrested Thursday night after police in Fulton, Missouri, responded to Peterson's report that she accidentally shot boyfriend David Dalton, 36.

Kalesha Marie Peterson Fulton Missouri Police Department

"Peterson advised that she and Dalton had been watching a movie and drinking alcoholic beverages that evening," Fulton police said in a news release. "Peterson advised that at some point Dalton suggested the two play out a scene in the movie that involved a firearm. Peterson advised that the two retrieved a handgun kept in the bedroom to act out the scene."

A Taurus .38 caliber revolver held by the woman "discharged," striking Dalton in the head, police stated. "Medics attempted to treat Dalton and declared that he was dead," the Fulton department's statement reads.

A police official told NBC News he could not provide details about the movie the couple was re-enacting and suggested the title or knowledge thereof might be used as evidence.

Even if the discharge was not willful, authorities said, Peterson should be held responsible for because she handled the weapon while admittedly intoxicated, police said in their statement.

Police also noted that she had a number of prescription medications, some of which "increase impairment" when mixed with alcohol.

NBC News affiliate KOMU of Columbia, Missouri reported that the local district attorney has formally charged Peterson with second-degree murder as well as unlawful use of a weapon.