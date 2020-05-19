MLB player Starling Marte mourns wife's sudden death after heart attack

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The wife of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte has died of a heart attack, he revealed Monday on social media.

"Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," he captioned a photo of the two of them on Instagram. "It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time."

We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte. Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time. https://t.co/t7Hbx4UTAX — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 19, 2020

Marte, 31, did not reveal any other details. Marte has two sons and a daughter, according to MLB.com.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte," the Diamondbacks tweeted. "Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time."

Marte, who was an All-Star in 2016, spent his first eight seasons in the majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates before being traded to the Diamondbacks in January.

His former team also expressed its condolences to him.

"The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time. Our hearts are truly saddened by this news," the organization tweeted.