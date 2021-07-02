IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MLB puts Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on 'administrative leave' following sex assault investigation

The star Dodgers pitcher and Cy Young Award winner had been slated to start on Sunday.
Image: Trevor Bauer
Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws the first pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif.Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
By David K. Li and Liza Torres

Major League Baseball put star Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on administrative leave in the wake of disturbing sexual assault allegations made against the Cy Young Award winner.

A woman provided graphic details and photos of her alleged encounters with Bauer in a request for a domestic violence restraining order filed this week in L.A. County Superior Court.

Bauer's lawyer did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Friday. Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, previously said that Bauer "had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship" with the woman earlier this year that she initiated. Bauer has not been charged with any crime.

Police in Pasadena, California, have confirmed they are investigating Bauer, a Southern California native who signed with the Dodgers this winter.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing. While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately," MLB said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

"MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

The Dodgers are in the nation's capital right now for a series against the Washington Nationals.

Bauer had been slated to be the Dodgers starting pitcher on Sunday.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

