Major League Baseball put star Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on administrative leave in the wake of disturbing sexual assault allegations made against the Cy Young Award winner.

A woman provided graphic details and photos of her alleged encounters with Bauer in a request for a domestic violence restraining order filed this week in L.A. County Superior Court.

Bauer's lawyer did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Friday. Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, previously said that Bauer "had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship" with the woman earlier this year that she initiated. Bauer has not been charged with any crime.

Police in Pasadena, California, have confirmed they are investigating Bauer, a Southern California native who signed with the Dodgers this winter.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing. While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately," MLB said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

"MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

The Dodgers are in the nation's capital right now for a series against the Washington Nationals.

Bauer had been slated to be the Dodgers starting pitcher on Sunday.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.