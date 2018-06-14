MMA star Conor McGregor appears in NYC court, says he regrets Brooklyn melee

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor returned to court in New York on Thursday and expressed regret for his role in a melee at an April event to publicize a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship fights at a Brooklyn arena.

The 29-year-old former lightweight champion and his co-defendant and fellow Irish fighter, Cian Cowley, 23, were negotiating a plea deal over assault and criminal mischief charges stemming from the fracas, prosecutors said at a brief hearing in state Supreme Court in Brooklyn.

Judge Raymond Rodriguez adjourned the case until July 26. McGregor, dressed in a tailored dark check suit and striped tie, walked out as photographers chased him to a waiting vehicle.

"I regret my actions," McGregor, one of the sport's most recognizable stars, said in a statement read to journalists outside by a publicist. "I understand the seriousness of this matter and I am hopeful that it gets resolved soon."