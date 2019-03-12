Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 12, 2019, 12:31 AM GMT By Tim Stelloh

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor was arrested Monday in Miami after he allegedly stomped on a fan's cellphone and then took it, authorities said.

McGregor, 30, faces charges of strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief, Miami Beach Police documents say.

MMA Star Conor McGregor arrested after smashing fan's phone outside Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Miami Beach PD

An unidentified man tried to snap McGregor’s photo with his phone as the two were leaving the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel on Monday afternoon.

The pro fighter slapped the phone out of the person’s hand and stomped on it several times, the documents say, adding that McGregor then picked the phone up and walked away.

McGregor, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight and featherweight champion, was charged with assault and criminal mischief last year after video footage appeared to show him and his entourage smashing the windows of a bus parked under the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

One fighter was cut by a dolly that was thrown through the bus’s window. Another’s cornea was injured by shattering glass.

McGregor accepted a plea deal in the case and apologized in court.

A lawyer who represented McGregor in that case, Bruce Maffeo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.