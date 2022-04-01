An aging mob hitman from western New York escaped from federal custody in Florida earlier this week, officials said Friday.

Dominic Taddeo, 64, was noted as "escaped" as of Monday in Bureau of Prison records and he's now being sought by the United States Marshal’s Service, BOP spokesman Donald Murphy said in a statement.

Records showed the last place he lived under BOP control was a halfway house in Wildwood, Florida.

Taddeo had been transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Coleman Medium "to community confinement in a residential reentry center (RRC) overseen by the Bureau of Prisons’ Orlando Residential Reentry Management Office," according to Murphy.

Dominic Taddeo. FBI

"He failed to return from an authorized appointment to the RRC and was placed on escape status on" Monday, Murphy added.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Department was not notified of the escape, an agency spokeswoman said, while a Wildwood police representative could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

Taddeo killed three people and attempted to kill two others on behalf of a Rochester-area crime family. He had pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob strife in the 1980s.

Last year, a federal judge denied a request from Taddeo for compassionate release, turning down his claim that various health problems made him particularly susceptible to Covid-19.