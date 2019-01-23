Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 23, 2019, 8:55 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A model accusing R&B singer Chris Brown of rape has reportedly detailed the night of the alleged encounter in an interview with a French magazine.

The woman, given the pseudonym Karima, told the entertainment tabloid Closer that Brown, his bodyguard and another man allegedly raped her in his hotel room in Paris after a night of partying.

Karima told the magazine that she and a group of people, which included the singer, went to a nightclub after she was introduced to Brown on Jan. 15 by a friend.

The 24-year-old model said around 4 a.m. local time (10 p.m. ET) they decided to leave the club and one of Brown’s friends allegedly grabbed her by the arm and “convinced” her to go back to the hotel with them and another girl.

Karima claimed that back at the hotel, Brown’s bodyguard allegedly took everyone's cell phones.

Karima said once in the room she was offered a drink and claimed she noticed drugs in the room. She also said that there were more than a dozen other people in the hotel room.

At one point during the night, Karima said she went to the bathroom and Brown allegedly followed her, grabbed her arm and pulled her into a room that resembled a closet. She told the tabloid that the alleged assault went on for nearly 30 minutes.

Karima then alleged that she was raped by one of Brown's friends and his bodyguard in a bedroom. She told Closer that she was able to get her phone back and left the room in tears.

NBC News has not been able to verify the authenticity of her interview with Closer.

Following the woman's allegations, Brown and two others, one the Associated Press identified as a bodyguard, were detained in Paris Monday on aggravated rape and drug-related charges. All three have since been released, although authorities are still investigating.

Brown, 29, has denied the allegations saying in a since-deleted Instagram post that the accusations are "false."

“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! (sic) NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!" the message said.