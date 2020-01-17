Model Karlie Kloss, Jared Kushner's sister-in-law, says she's voting against Trump

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, the sister-in-law of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, says she will vote against President Donald Trump in 2020.
Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner who is also a senior adviser to President Trump.
Kloss disclosed her voting plans to Andy Cohen on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" that aired Thursday night on Bravo.
"There is so much speculation about your home life and your family," Cohen told Kloss, who is a host on Bravo's "Project Runway." "Can I ask you about it?"
"Ask me anything. I'm an open book," Kloss told Cohen.
He responded: "Are you on the same page politically with the family?"
Kloss told him, "Andy, I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics. I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020."
"Wow," Cohen said in response.
Kloss went on to say that she is very passionate about different issues, including women's reproductive health and that she is very involved with Planned Parenthood.
Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.
A mention of the Kushners became a viral moment on the Jan. 2 episode of "Project Runway."
After judge Brandon Maxwell told contestant, Tyler Neasloney, that he could not see Kloss wearing an outfit the designer had created for Kloss to wear to an event in Paris, Neasloney quipped: “Not even to a dinner with the Kushners?”
Kloss fired back: “I was going to Paris, that was your challenge here. Keep it to the challenge.”
Neasloney later apologized to Kloss during the episode, telling her: "I want you to know that I’m not a jerk. I’m professional. What I said earlier had no hidden agenda, no meaning, no ... nothing like that."
When asked by Cohen about the exchange on Thursday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Kloss said she was honored to be one of the first memes of the decade.
"But honestly, the real tragedy of this whole thing is that no one is talking about how terrible that dress was," she said, adding that the dress was why Neasloney was eliminated from the show.
This was not the first time Kloss has discussed her political preferences.
In a 2016 Instagram post, Kloss announced that she voted for Hillary Clinton.
"One of the greatest privileges we have as Americans is a voice. I’m proud to say I did my part, now it’s your turn. “#ImWithHer,” the caption read.
Her husband, a lifelong Democrat, also did not support Trump at the polls.