Mollie Tibbetts' father thinks she was abducted by someone she knows

The father of missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts thinks she is alive and was taken by someone she knows.

“I just don’t think that anyone set out to harm Mollie,” Rob Tibbetts told Fox News on Monday. “And the longer we go without finding her, the more optimistic we are that she is with someone that doesn’t want to harm her but doesn’t know how to extricate themselves from this situation.”

"My belief is that she left willingly with someone she knows under whatever pretense and whatever circumstance that changed," he said.

The search for Tibbetts is in its third week as investigators continue to follow leads and interview residents in the surrounding area.

The FBI recently questioned a local Poweshiek County farmer about Tibbetts. The farmer, Wayne Cheney, 54, spoke with investigators for over an hour, allowed them to search his cellphone, house and 70-acre farm, but did not want to take a polygraph, according to the Des Moines Register.

“I have nothing to hide,” Cheney told the Des Moines Register.

As of Monday, the reward offered by authorities for information on Tibbetts’ whereabouts was more than $270,000, according to the Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa Facebook page.

Tibbetts was last seen on July 18 during an evening jog in Brooklyn, Iowa. She was wearing dark running shorts, a pink sports top and running shoes.