Mom, her 6 children killed in Mississippi house fire

A mother and her six children were killed in a house fire early Saturday morning, a fire official said.
The father survived and is being treated at a hospital for injuries.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m., the Clinton Fire Department received a call about a house fire on Old Vicksburg Road and Hobby Farm Road, deputy fire chief John Alman said.
He said when firefighters arrived the "house was fully involved." It took roughly 35 to 40 minutes to get the blaze under control, he said.
A photo from the scene showed the house was fully destroyed, along with a car.
A family of eight was inside the home when the fire broke out. Authorities have not identified the parents or children. Alman said no firefighters were injured.
The victims ranged in age from 1 to 33 years old, according to NBC affiliate WLBT in Jackson, Mississippi. Clinton is about 15 miles northwest of Jackson.
A resident in the area told the outlet the entire neighborhood is distraught.
"They were really good folks. The kids were really nice," the man said. "The whole neighborhood is just distraught about this whole thing because it's just devastating."
The City of Clinton asked for prayers for the family.
"This has been a tragic day for our City," a Facebook statement read. "We ask this community to wrap each other in prayers and kindness as we all grieve together."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.