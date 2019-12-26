Mom, her two young children die in fall from Boston parking garage on Christmas Day

A mother and her two children, ages 4 years old and 15 months, died Christmas Day in a fall from the top of a Boston parking garage near Northeastern University, officials said Thursday.
Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Thursday when asked if suicide was involved in the deaths, "All things are indicating as such."
"Sadly, our investigation is showing that the two children fell first and then the parent fell after," she said in an interview with Boston radio station WBUR.
The bodies of the woman, 40, and her two children were found Wednesday at the bottom of Renaissance Park Garage in the city's Roxbury neighborhood, police and prosecutors said.
Police combed through the woman's SUV, which contained two children's safety seats, that was found on the garage roof.
On Thursday, Rollins described the scene as "awful."
"There were children's shoes and an adult shoe ... There were belongings from the children and the mother strewn upon the street,'' Rollins said. "There was the impact of the fall was visible from the street."
City, campus and mass transit police responded to the scene around 1:26 p.m. Wednesday and rushed all three victims to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead, officials said.
“It’s a tragedy," Boston police Commissioner William Gross told reporters Wednesday. "We want everyone to know ... we will do everything in our power to find out everything we can about this death investigation."
The Christmas Day deaths caught the attention of Mayor Marty Walsh, who tweeted: "This is a horrible tragedy for this family on this Christmas Day. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with them."
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.