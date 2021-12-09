Mom pleads guilty to fraud after stealing daughter's identity, enrolling as her at Missouri college

A woman pleaded guilty to Social Security fraud for obtaining loans and going to a Missouri college using the stolen identity of her estranged daughter, according to federal prosecutors.

Laura A. Oglesby, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of Social Security fraud and agreed to pay at least $17,000 in restitution to Southwest Baptist University for obtaining $9,400 in federal student loans, $5,920 in Pell Grants and over $2,000 for books and fees, the Department of Justice said in a Monday statement.

Oglesby faces up to five years in prison, though may be sentenced to less, the DOJ said. Oglesby’s attorney, Michelle Nahon Moulder, did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

Stetson Schwien, Asst. Chief of the Mountain View Police Department in Missouri, said in a phone interview on Thursday he conducted the investigation when it began in 2018.

Schwein said a Jonesboro, Arkansas, police detective alerted him that a fraud investigation subject had fled their state from a "full U.S. extradition warrant" and may be living in Missouri under an assumed identity.

Schwien’s investigation revealed that Oglesby was indeed living nearby, working at the local public library under an assumed identity — her daughter’s.

“She had put together a full false ID — she had gotten a Missouri ID and gotten a valid social security number, the whole bit,” Schwien said.

When MVPD arrested Oglesby in 2018, a Facebook post announcing her detention alleged she “obtained lines of credit, obtained funds from multiple colleges, and a drivers license" which she used under the name of her daughter.

“I have never seen an ID case like this at all, whether from fleeing from abuse or any other type,” Schwien said, adding that Oglesby alleged after her 2018 arrest that she assumed the fake persona to flee an abusive relationship.

“Usually, the ones I see, people are trying to assume an ID for financial gain, like credit card fraud.”

Southwest Baptist University spokesperson Charlotte Marsch confirmed Oglesby was a former student and said, "We were saddened to learn about the situation and cooperated fully with the investigation. Our prayers are with all involved."