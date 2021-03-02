Mom reports 6-year-old missing, but police say she ran him over and threw him in the Ohio River

An Ohio mother who told police her 6-year-old son was missing now faces murder and other charges in connection with his death.

Before Brittney Gosney filed a missing persons report with the Middeltown Division of Police on Sunday, authorities said she tried to abandon James Robert Hutchinson in a wildlife area and ran over him when he attempted to get back into the car.

Gosney, 29, told investigators she sped off and dragged Hutchinson in Preble County on Friday, according to court records obtained by NBC affiliate WWBT. When she returned about 30 minutes later, she said she found him dead in a parking lot with a head injury, the criminal complaint said.

Police in Middletown, Ohio, say James Hutchinson, 6, was killed by his mother. Middletown Police Department

According to the court document, Gosney brought her son’s body to her home, where she placed him in an upstairs bedroom. The next day, she and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton, drove to an undisclosed location along the Ohio River and dumped the boy's body in the water, the document said.

She and Hamilton were charged with abuse of a corpse and and tampering with evidence, according to police.

A judge set Gosney’s bond at $1 million on Monday and Hamilton’s bond was set at $100,000, WWBT reported. It was unclear Tuesday if Gosney and Hamilton had attorneys.

The next court hearing is scheduled for March 8.

Police said two other children living in the couple’s home were removed.

Authorities are still searching for the boy’s body.

Middletown is a city about 38 miles north of Cincinnati.