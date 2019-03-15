Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 15, 2019, 5:05 PM GMT By Andrew Blankstein and David K. Li

The mother of a 9-year-old girl, whose body was found in a duffel bag near Los Angeles, has been arrested in Texas and extradited back to Southern California, officials said.

Taquesta Graham, 28, was at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's station in Norwalk on Friday and held without bail for an unrelated parole violation, according to jail records.

A criminal case naming Graham as a suspect in the death of her daughter, Trinity Love Jones, is being prepared by sheriff's investigators for Los Angeles County prosecutors, officials said.

"Homicide Investigators continue to vet community tips and follow up on additional evidence obtained during the investigation," according to an L.A. County Sheriff's statement.

"The criminal case naming Taquesta Graham is being prepared for presentation to the District Attorney’s Office on a later date."

Graham's boyfriend, Emiel Lamar Hunt, 38, has already been booked on suspicion of murder and is now being held in lieu of $2 million bail inside a downtown Los Angeles jail, sheriff’s deputies said.

The little girl's body was found in a black bag on March 5 on an equestrian trail in Hacienda Heights, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Trinity's death has been ruled a homicide, but authorities have not said exactly how the girl was killed.