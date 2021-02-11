Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

Police dashcam video in Lake Jackson, Texas, caught the moment a mom tackled a teen to the ground after she says she saw him peeping in her daughter's window.

Phyllis Pena told KPRC, the NBC affiliate in Houston, that she was returning home from a trip to the store around 7 a.m. on Jan. 31 when she saw Zane Hawkins, 19, looking into her 15-year-old daughter's bedroom.

Her daughter was not in the room at the time, but Hawkins took off as soon as he saw Pena, who called police when she saw him leaving.

“My kids are my life, and just making sure I protect them,” Pena told KPRC.

The video shows the moment Pena charges at the teen, and her daughter helps her hold him down until police approach to arrest him.

Pena said neither she nor her children know the suspect.

Hawkins was taken into custody after being tackled by Pena, according to a news release from the Lake Jackson Police Department. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

It was unclear Thursday whether Hawkins has legal representation.

“It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themself in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody,” Sgt. Roy Welch told KPRC.